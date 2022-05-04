Gurugram: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed by two men at Nathupur in the DLF Phase 3 area of Gurugram. The police have arrested one of the accused in this connection and is searching for the other one. The accused has been identified as Anil Thakur, a resident of Bihar. According to the police, the crime took place on Monday night.Also Read - Gurugram Faces 6 Hours Of Power Cuts: How Is Haryana Govt Tackling Energy Crisis In State

Police said they received information from the Civil Hospital on Tuesday evening that a woman with grievous injuries had been referred to Safdarjung hospital. The condition of the woman, who is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, is reportedly serious.

The victim's husband, an autorickshaw driver, stated in his police complaint that he received a desperate call from his wife, who said that she was raped and stabbed by two men.

“When I asked her about the location, she was unable to disclose it but somehow she reached the home and later disclosed her ordeal,” the victim’s husband told IANS.

“We are yet to record the statement of the woman, a native of West Bengal. A case was registered based on her husband’s complaint,” said a police officer.

The victim is not fit for giving statement, police said, adding that on the basis of her husband’s complaint, an FIR was registered against two persons under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 324 (grievously hurt), and 34 (common intention) on Tuesday.