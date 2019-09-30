New Delhi: A district court of Uttar Pradesh on Monday rejected the bail pleas of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand and the law student from Shahjahanpur who has accused him of rape. The law student was sent to 14-day judicial custody on September 25 on charges of extorting money from him.

“District judge Rambabu Sharma heard the bail application of Swami Chinmayanand, and also the bail plea of the girl in the extortion case. The court dismissed both the bail applications,” said government counsel Anuj Kumar Singh as quoted by news agency PTI.

Following the rejection of Chinmayanand’s bail plea, his advocate Om Singh said that an appeal will be filed in the Allahabad High Court. Notably, Chinmayanand is also serving his 14-day-judicial custody after being arrested in the case. The former Union minister was booked under section 376C of Indian Penal Code (OPC) after the 23-year-old woman filed a complaint against him. The law student who accused Chinmayanad of rape studied at a college run by his ashram.

The woman was booked for extortion based on a complaint registered by Chinmayanand’s lawyer that she and three others were blackmailing the 72-year-old politician and demanding money from him. Her arrest took place last week. As per a report, the parents of the law student had claimed that police had dragged their daughter to the Kotwali police station before she could even wear her slippers.

Notably, the law student woman stated in a letter sent to the court through the jail superintendent that she wanted to appear in person and argue her own case. However, her plea was turned down by the judge.

Law student’s advocate Anoop Trivedi claimed that the prosecution counsel while arguing against the bail sought by Chinmayanand, told the court that the politician had used force against the woman while getting himself massaged by her.

Trivedi said if force was used, section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code should have been slapped against Chinmayanand.

Instead, he was booked under section 376C, which is usually applied when someone abuses his position to “induce or seduce” a woman under his charge to have sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape.

(With agency inputs)