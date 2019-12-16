New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday sought Rahul Gandhi’s response on Union Minister Smriti Irani’s complaint against him for his ‘rape in India’ remark and a report from Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer over the matter.

On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Smriti Irani had complained to the EC over his remark and requested action against the Congress leader on the same.

Irani had said, “We have said this before that crimes against women should not be politicised. Rahul Gandhi dared to make rapes a political tool. We have requested Election Commission to take action.”

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani: We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice.

The controversy erupted on Thursday, when Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Jharkhand, took a jibe at the Modi government over rising cases of crimes against women. He said, “Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’.

Smriti Irani along with Maneka Gandhi, Saroj Pandey and several other woman MPs had knocked on ECI’s door to register their complaint.

A row had also erupted in the Lok Sabha over Gandhi’s remark with BJP MPs demanding that the former Congress national president apologise for giving a ‘clarion call that Indian women should be raped.’

However, Gandhi, refused to apologise for the remark, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to divert attention from the Northeast, which is witnessing widespread violence due to the Citizenship Act.

“I have a clip on my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a ‘rape capital’, will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in Northeast, this is being made an issue by the BJP,” Rahul said.