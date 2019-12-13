New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday refused to apologise for his controversial ‘Rape in India’ remark, even as there was a ruckus in the Lok Sabha with BJP MPs demanding that the former Congress national president apologise for giving a ‘clarion call that Indian women should be rape.’

Instead, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad accused the BJP of trying to divert attention from the unrest in the northeast over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), as well as the failing economy.

Speaking to media outside the House, Rahul said, “I have a clip on my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a ‘rape capital’, I will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP.”

Rahul Gandhi: I have a clip on my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital',will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP. https://t.co/BF4toNRaO8 pic.twitter.com/4wRWTZy4Np — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

In the run-up to the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then the BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate, used to often invoke the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case to ask people to not vote for the Congress.

Modi should apologise. 1. For burning the North East. 2. For destroying India’s economy. 3. For this speech, a clip of which I'm attaching. pic.twitter.com/KgPU8dpmrE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2019

The controversy stems from a remark that he made in Jharkhand on Thursday, when, speaking at a rally, he said, “Narendra Modi had said ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’.”

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Godda, Jharkhand: Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word. (12.12.19) pic.twitter.com/WnXBz8BUBp — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

He had also invoked the infamous Unnao case in which a former BJP MLA is currently in jail over charges of raping a girl in 2017, questioning the Prime Minister’s silence on this issue.

In fact, on Tuesday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, too, had passed the ‘Rape in India’ jibe, during a discussion in the House over rising incidents of crime against women in the country.

This is the second controversial remark that Rahul has made in recent days. Speaking at a rally in his constituency last Saturday, he had said that India had become the ‘rape capital’ of the world.