‘Rape Is Rape Even When Committed By Husband’: Gujarat HC, Says ‘Silence On Sexual Violence Needs To Be Broken’

“In most of the cases of such a nature, the usual practice is that if the man is the husband, performing the very same acts that of another man, he is exempted. In my considered view, the same cannot be be countenanced. A man is a man; an act is an act; rape is rape, be it performed by a man the ‘husband’ on the woman the ‘wife’,” Justice Joshi underlined.

You may like to read

Justice Divyesh Joshi also observed that the actual incidences of violence against women in India are probably much higher than what the data suggests, and women may continue to face hostility and remain in environments where they are subject to violence.

Social attitude typically characterises certain behaviours such as stalking, eve-teasing, shades of verbal and physical assault, and harassment as “minor” offences, which are “regrettably” not only trivialised or normalised but even romanticised and promoted in popular lore such as cinema, the order stated. The attitudes which view sexual crimes through the prism of “boys will be boys” and condone them, nevertheless, “have a lasting and pernicious effect on the survivors”, it said.

The court made these observations while rejecting the regular bail plea of a woman arrested for subjecting her daughter-in-law to cruelty and criminal intimidation while her husband and son raped and filmed her nude to post videos on pornography sites to earn money.

“In most of the cases of (assault or rape on a woman), the usual practice is that if the man is the husband, performing the very same acts as that of another man, he is exempted. In my considered view, the same cannot be countenanced. A man is a man; an act is an act; rape is a rape, be it performed by a man, the “husband”, on the woman, “wife”, the court said.

The Constitution treats a woman as equal to a man and considers marriage as an association of equals, the order stated. Gender violence is “most often unseen and is shrouded in a culture of silence”, and the causes and factors of violence against women include entrenched unequal power equations between men and women, “aggravated by cultural and social norms, economic dependence, poverty and alcohol consumption, etc”, it said

The Court therefore, opined that the ‘silence’ on gender violence is needed to be broken.

“Gender violence is most often unseen and is shrouded in a culture of silence. The causes and factors of violence against women include entrenched unequal power equations between men and women that foster violence and it’s acceptability, aggravated by cultural and social norms, economic dependence, poverty and alcohol consumption,” the judge observed.

“In India, the culprits are often known to the woman; the social and economic “costs” of reporting such crimes are high. General economic dependence on family and fear of social ostracisation act as significant disincentives for women to report any kind of sexual violence, abuse or abhorrent behaviour,” it observed.