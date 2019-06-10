New Delhi: Upendra Tiwari, Uttar Pradesh Water Resources, Forest and Environment Minister, came out with a new classification of the heinous crime, saying there is a “nature of rape”.



“There is a nature of rape. Now if a minor is raped, it will be considered as rape. But at times we hear that a married woman in the age-group of 30-35 years too has been a victim of a similar incident…for 7-8 years there would be an affair, then complaint of rape comes…Such matters should have been raised then,” Tiwari said while speaking to reporters in Gonda.

A video clip of the minister’s controversial comment has also gone viral on social media.

Notably, his statement comes at a time when incidents of rape were reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Friday, a 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by six men in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh

According to the police, the incident took place in a village in the Ahirouli Bazar police station area. Of the six men, four have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the rest two.

On June 2, a mutilated body of 2.5 year old girl was found in a garbage dump, three days after she went missing. The murder over the repayment of Rs 10,000-loan triggered a massive outrage on social media, with political leaders and celebrities tweeting their disgust and anger over the brutality of the crime.

Rape is one of the five common crimes against women in India. In most of the cases, friends, neighbours, relatives, co-workers, or other known persons are accused, analysts believe.