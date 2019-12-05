New Delhi: As the nation is still reeling under the shock of the brutal gangrape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, another shocking incident came to the fore as a rape survivor was set on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao allegedly by men against whom she had filed a case of rape a few months ago. Three of the five accused have been arrested, police said.

Rape survivor in Unnao with 80% burn is struggling for life. She had made two complaints against the threat of rape earlier yet we couldnot protect her. Pathetic. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) December 5, 2019

The accused attempted to burn the woman by pouring kerosene over her as she was on her way to Rae Bareilly.

The incident took place on Thursday morning. The woman has been referred to a Lucknow hospital. She has suffered 80 per cent burns.

