New Delhi: Amid the growing outrage over the tragic death of the Unnao rape victim, a woman in Hindupur village, (the same place where the rape victim had been set on fire on December 5), alleged that the police officials in Uttar Pradesh refused to file her complaint of attempted rape.

The woman alleged that she has been visiting police station for over three months but officials at the police station are not paying heed to case. “Rape toh hua nahi, jab hoga tab aana (Rape has not happened, come when it happens),” cops reportedly told the woman.

Notably, the woman, (whose complaint has not been registered) claimed that three men from the village attempted to rape her some months ago when she was on her way to buy medicines. She has also identified the accused.

“I was going to take my medicines. These three men stopped me and started pulling my clothes. They also attempted to rape me,” the woman added.

“After the incident, I called 1090 (women help line) and they asked me to Dial 100 but they asked me to report the matter to Unnao police,” she said. She alleged that the three accused have been threatening to kill her as well. “They come to my house everyday and threaten me with dire consequences if I file a complaint,” the woman said.

The incident comes days after the 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, breathed her last at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. The woman was on her way to Raebareli court when five men, sprinkled an inflammable substance on her. She was rushed to Lucknow civil hospital with 90 per cent burns and a day later, she was airlifted to Delhi for treatment, where she died.