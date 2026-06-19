Raped, forced to drink urine: Self-styled spiritual guru tortures, molests woman for years

A self-styled spiritual guru accused of sexually exploiting a woman in Pune under the guise of spiritual guidance.

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Raped, forced to drink urine: Self-styled spiritual guru tortures, molests woman for years | Image: X

Pune Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Maharashtra where a self-styled spiritual guru is accused of torturing and raping a woman for years in Pune under the guise of spiritual guidance. According to Pune Police, the godman and his seven associates have been arrested after the victim lodged a complaint of prolonged abuse, manipulation and mental harassment. The accused, identified as Radhamohan Mishra (59), was nabbed during a raid at a bungalow in Ubalenagar. The bungalow was allegedly being used as an ashram.

What Exactly Happened?

A 41-year-old woman, who hails from Pune city, approached police and filed a complaint against Mishra. The victim, who was working with a reputed private company, was associated with the accused for several years and was residing at the bungalow.

According to the complaint, the victim was subjected to prolonged physical and mental abuse. The woman said that she was being administered electric shocks and forced to drink the accused’s urine.

Godman Accused of Property Grab

Police said that the self-styled godman tried to capture the victim’s properties by transferring them into his name. He has already transferred some of her assets to his name.

Police further said that the alleged abuse spanned over 15 years. Mishra, who hails from Haryana, had been living in Pune for eight years. The self-styled godman attracted followers by claiming that he possessed godlike powers and was capable of resolving health and financial problems.

25 Years Of Alleged Abuse In Haryana And Pune

The alleged offences took place between 2001 and 2026 in Haryana and Pune. The godman is accused of physically, sexually and psychologically abusing the victim for years. He also manipulated her family members and brainwashed them not to believe her allegations.

Police Seize Cash, Jewellery And Electronic Devices

After the complaint, cops searched the bungalow and seized a cache of electronic equipment, including laptops, hard disks, tablets, DVDs and CCTV-related material.

Cops also seized Rs 6.5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth approx. Rs 15 lakh. They alleged that the accused used private videos of the victim to exert pressure on her.

Police are investigating the case and are examining whether other followers may have faced similar experiences. All eight accused were produced before the district court and remanded to police custody until June 20.

Further investigation is underway.