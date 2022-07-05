New Delhi: Soon after Twitter sought jucidial review of the Indian government’s content takedown order, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said an ecosystem, thought process that social media should be held accountable, is spreading in the country as well as globally. He said rapid work is underway on how to make the social media held accountable with regard to content regulation. The statement from the Union IT Minister comes amid a rift with Twitter over content regulation.Also Read - Twitter India 'Finally' Complies with Centre's New IT Rules Within Deadline

#WATCH | An ecosystem, thought process that social media should be held accountable, is spreading in our country as well as globally…Rapid work underway on how to make it accountable: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ANI pic.twitter.com/vQ2VjleVzK — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Also Read - Indian Army Issues ‘Fake News’ Alert About Bank Account To Assist Battle Casualties, Dependents

“Be it any company, in any sector, they should abide by the laws of India. This is the responsibility of everyone to abide by the laws passed by the Parliament,” Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Also Read - Twitter In India Bans Accounts Of Pakistan Embassies In UN, Turkey, Iran And Egypt

“Social media accountability has become a valid question globally. It’s important to hold it accountable, which will first start with self-regulation, then industry regulation, followed by govt regulation,” Union IT Minister added.

Vaishaw also added that social media accountability has become a valid question globally. “It’s important to hold it accountable, which will first start with self-regulation, then industry regulation, followed by govt regulation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Twitter moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government’s order to take down some content on its platform, on the grounds that the content blocking orders from the IT Ministry do not pass “the test of the grounds provided under Section 69A of the IT Act”.

Twitter has alleged in its writ petition that multiple accounts and content included in the blocking orders are either “overbroad and arbitrary”; fail to provide notice to the “originators” of the content and are “disproportionate” in several cases.

The social media platform alleged in the court petition that several blocking orders that were issued to Twitter only “cite” the grounds of Section 69A but fail to demonstrate how the content falls within those grounds or how the said content is “violative” of Section 69A.

In a June letter, the IT Ministry had warned Twitter of strict action if it does not comply with some content takedown orders. Twitter was also involved in a legal battle in the Delhi High Court last year with the Centre over not complying with the new IT Rules, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)