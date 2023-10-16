RAPIDX: Special Arrangements For Elderly, Specially Disabled At All Five Stations; Check Rapid Rail Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first Rapid rail line, RAPIDX, in Ghaziabad this week. Special arrangements have been made at RapidX train stations for the elderly, disabled people, and women passengers to ensure their convenience.

RAPIDX: Special Arrangements For Elderly, Specially Disabled At All Five Stations; Check Rapid Rail Details

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first Rapid rail line, RAPIDX, in Ghaziabad this week. According to sources, the inauguration program will be held this week. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Sahibabad station of RAPIDX and inspected the progress of the work. He also held a review meeting with officials and party leaders who have been assigned the task of implementing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project across the NCR.

Trending Now

Special arrangements have been made at RapidX train stations for the elderly, disabled people, and women passengers to ensure their convenience. This section includes Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot stations. These stations are fully equipped with lift and escalator facilities. Free toilet and drinking water facilities will be available for the elderly. The stations also have special rooms where mothers can change children’s diapers. With the commencement of operations, students studying in nearby cities, villages, and educational institutions will receive additional benefits.

You may like to read

Sahibabad Station

Sahibabad station is approximately 215 meters long and 25 meters wide. The station has three levels: ground, concourse, and platform. Screen doors have been installed on both platforms for the safety of passengers. The station has three entry-exit gates for the convenience of people. Of these, one entry-exit gate has been constructed towards Sahibabad bus stand, the second towards Vasundhara, and the third towards the Sahibabad industrial area. The first entry and exit gate is connected to Sahibabad bus stand. The gate towards Vasundhara is connected to the station through a footbridge.

Ghaziabad: Highest Station Of The Corridor

Ghaziabad station is the highest station on the corridor. Its height from the ground is 26 meters. The station is approximately 215 meters in length and 42 meters in width. The station has four levels. Six escalators and three lifts have been installed in the station for movement from the concourse to the platform level. The station has a maximum of five entry-exit gates.

Guldhar: Four Escalators For Commuting

Guldhar station has been constructed near Rajnagar and Raj Nagar Extension. The construction of the station will benefit the people of the surrounding areas, including Rajnagar Extension, Sanjaynagar, and Neeti Nagar. There are two entry and exit gates at the station. Four escalators and four lifts have also been installed for the convenience of passengers.

Duhai: Benefits To Students Studying In Educational Institutions

There are IT education institutes around the station, with more than 20 IT educational institutions among them. A large number of students study here, and this will provide convenience to the students. Duhai Station is being built just before the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Similarly, the Duhai depot station is also ready.

Duhai Depot: From Here, The Train Will Go Towards The Elevated Corridor.

The length of the station is 150 meters, and the width is 15 meters. Two entry-exit gates have been constructed here, with one lift at each entrance and exit. Trains coming from the Duhai depot will pass through this station towards the elevated corridor. As soon as this station is completed, the ramp of the elevated track for the corridor will begin.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES