New Delhi: One of India’s eminent rappers, Hard Kaur, has been booked under a sedition charge for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat on social media.

An FIR was lodged against her by a local lawyer, Shashank Shekhar, on Wednesday, as reported by SHO Cantonment Vijay Pratap Singh.

On Monday, Kaur has written against the RSS chief in a Facebook post. Alongside a photograph of Moohan Bhagat, she had put controversial remarks like, “In history Mahatma Gandhi and Mahavir fought against Brahminical caste system. You are not a nationalist.”

The UK-based Indian rapper has been charged under Sections 124 A(sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 500(defamation) and 505 (intent to incite) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act, he added.

The complaint will also be furthered to the cyber cell for further probe into the matter.

Taran Kaur Dhillon, better known as Hard Kaur, was born in India and later moved to UK. She is known for her hit songs like “Glassy” and “Move Your Body”.

She has worked in movies like ‘Ok Jaanu’, ‘Patiala House’, and ‘Ugly Aur Pagli’. She also owns a music label, Future Records.

With inputs from agencies