Guwahati: A rare variety of tea from Upper Assam’s Dikom Tea Estate auctioned for Rs 75,000 per kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), an official said. The ‘Golden Butterfly’ tea was purchased by city-based Assam Tea Traders, GTAC Buyers Association Secretary Dinesh Bihani said on Tuesday.

Estate’s Superintending manager told ANI, “We put in a lot of effort. It’s a recognition of our work. Such news keeps us motivated.”

“In the tea sector, this auction centre has created an image of a place where records are meant to be broken and history is meant to be re-written”, he said, adding that this “exceptionally rare and special tea” was sold through J Thomas and Company.

An exotic tea is judged by its aroma, taste and colour and this tea is characterised by extremely mellow and sweet caramel flavour, Assam Tea Traders owner LK Jalan said to PTI.

GTAC has reportedly witnessed two big records last month itself. Orthodox variety ‘Maijan Golden Tips’ fetched a price of Rs 70,501 per kg and one kilogram of Manohari Gold, another speciality orthodox tea variety, was sold at Rs 50,000.