Home

News

Rashbehari Assembly Election Results Live Updates: TMCs Debashish Kumar to face off with Swapan Dasgupta from BJP; Who will win?

live

Rashbehari Assembly Election Results Live Updates: TMC’s Debashish Kumar to face off with Swapan Dasgupta from BJP; Who will win?

Rashbehari is an important constituency in the West bengal Assembly election. The competition is between Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress.

TMC's Debashish Kumar (left) and Swapan Dasgupta from BJP (right).

Rashbehari Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes will begin for the Rashbehari Assembly constituency at 8 am today (May 4). In the heart of South Kolkata, the Rashbehari constituency has become a theater of competing strategies and human choices during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Main contestants in Rashbehari constituency

This time, the main contest is between Trinamool Congress’s Debasish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Swapan Dasgupta. The contest is highly competitive in the region, with both parties having launched strong campaigns. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Ashutosh Chatterjee from the seat.

Current holder of the seat

The seat is currently being held by TMC MLA Debashish Kumar. By opting to campaign on a platform of hyper-local service and the Trinamool Congress’s “Ma Mati Manush” philosophy, he is betting that voters will choose the familiarity of a known face who has managed the area’s wards for years. During the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, TMC’s Debashish Kumar secured the seat by defeating BJP’s Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Subrata Saha by winning 65,704 votes. Meanwhile, BJP secured 44,290 votes in the 2021 election.

The West Bengal Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, covering all 294 seats in the state. Voting in the Rashbehari constituency took place in the first phase on April 23.

All about the constituency

It is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Assembly and falls under the Kolkata district of Greater Kolkata region. The seat is reserved for the General category, with 3.48 per cent of the population belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and 0.12 per cent of the population belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community.

The constituency has 1,58,406 voters, including 76,263 men and 82,137 women. The overall literacy rate of Rashbehari is 87.14 per cent according to the Census of India 2011. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress won 215 of the state’s 294 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 77.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.