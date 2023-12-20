Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Case: Delhi Police Tracks Down 4 Suspects Who Uploaded The Video, Hunt On For Key Conspirator

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, December 20, said that they tracked down four suspects in the deep fake video case of actress Rashmika Mandanna.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday, December 20, said that they tracked down four suspects in the deep fake video case of actress Rashmika Mandanna. Officials of the Delhi police said that the suspects turned out to be uploaders and not the creators. As per news agency ANI, the search for the main suspect is still underway. “Delhi Police say it has tracked down four suspects, who turned out to be uploaders, not the creators, involved in the case of deep fake profiles of actor Rashmika Mandana. Police are looking are the key conspirator in the case.”

The alleged perpetrator purportedly employed AI editing techniques to superimpose Mandana’s face onto the original woman’s face in the video. The police had asked Meta to disclose the URL of the Instagram account responsible for sharing the aforementioned ‘deepfake’ video on social media in November, however, few queries were answered, a police official said.

Delhi Police say it has tracked down four suspects, who turned out to be uploaders, not the creators, involved in the case of deep fake profiles of actor Rashmika Mandana. Police are looking are the key conspirator in the case. — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

On November, a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandana went fervidly viral across social media platforms. A woman in a black outfit was seen entering an elevator but her face was swapped with Mandanna’s using AI editing techniques.

Reacting to the viral deepfake video, Rashmika had issued a post which read as, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

She added, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

An FIR was lodged under Sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery with intent to harm reputation) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, Sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act have been invoked.Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to suo moto cognizance of the ‘deepfake’ video involving the Indian actress.

