Rashtrapati Bhavan to Remain Closed for General Public from 25 to 29 January

New Delhi: There will be no tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public from January 25 to 29 due to the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat ceremony, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

“Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public will remain closed from January 25 to 29, 2023, due to Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony,” the president’s office said in the statement.

Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier had informed that the Change of Guard Ceremony would not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 (i.e. January 14, 21 and 28) due to rehearsals of the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony.

The ceremony is a military tradition in which guards and sentries at palaces, forts and defense establishments get changed periodically to enable a fresh body of troops to take charge.

At Rashtrapati Bhavan, situated at Raisina Hills, where the main functions of the Republic Day are held, the Ceremonial Army Guard battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India.

The thirty-minute ceremony is held every Saturday but due to Republic Day celebrations in the area, the ceremony will not take place.

Notably, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in India.

It is the first time an Egyptian President will be the chief guest on India’s Republic Day.

(With Inputs From Agencies)