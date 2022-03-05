New Delhi: With COVID-19 cases declining in Delhi, the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex as well as the Change of Guard Ceremony, which were discontinued since January 1 due to the third wave of the pandemic, will resume for the public from next week, the President’s Secretariat said on Friday.Also Read - Italy Travel Update: No Pre-Arrival COVID Testing Conditions For Travellers Now

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex Timings

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will open for public viewing from Tuesday, March 8 and will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday (six days in a week) except on gazetted holidays. Visitors will be allowed in the Museum in four pre-booked time slots with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot. Timings of the slots will be 9:30 am to 11:00 am, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm and 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Also Read - Covid-19: 2 New Symptoms of Omicron Variant BA. 2 That Should Not be Ignored

Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour Timings

As per the official release, the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available to public from March 12. It will be open on every Saturday and Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in three pre-booked time slots from–10:30 am to 11:30 am, 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot. Also Read - Study Reveals How Bark of Neem Tree Might Help in Treating And Reducing The Speed of Coronavirus

The newly developed Arogya Vanam will also be part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour.

Change of Guard Ceremony Timings

Meanwhile, the Change of Guard Ceremony will take place on every Saturday (except on gazetted holidays) from 8 am to 9 am from March 12, it said.

How To Pre Book Slot?

Online booking for tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Change of Guard Ceremony is compulsory and can be done at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ rbtour/.