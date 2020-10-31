Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday witnessed the parade of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Also Read - Delhi's Air Quality Remains in 'Very Poor' Category, Likely to Improve By Sunday

PM Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia. Also Read - Indeep Bakshi Attacked by Goons, Singer Locks Himself up After Colleague Gets Accused in Suicide Case