New Delhi: Keeping in view the rising cases coronavirus in the state and the Rath Yatra 2020, the Puri district administration has imposed complete shutdown in the area from 9 PM today till Wednesday 2 PM.

The move from the district administration was taken soon after the Supreme Court allowed the Rath Yatra to be conducted in a restricted manner.

While announcing the ruling, the apex court said it cannot micro-manage the rituals and left it to the wisdom of state, the Centre and temple management to deal with the matter.

On June 18, the apex court had said that the Rath Yatra cannot be allowed in the interest of public health and safety of citizens due to the COVID-19 pandemic and added that “Lord Jagannath won’t forgive us if we allow” it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was informed by the Odisha government that it will coordinate with temple management and the Centre to make things smooth during Rath Yatra.

However, the top court said it is considering the issue of conducting Rath Yatra in Puri only and not at other places in Odisha.

The development comes at a time when the state recorded 143 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total tally to 5,303.

Of the fresh cases, 137 are from different quarantine centres where returnees are lodged for preliminary observation.