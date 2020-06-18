New Delhi: In the face of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Odishan, the state government has decided to impose a blanket ban on the celebrations in a number of districts. But it is not yet decided whether the Rath Yatra 2020 will be held in Puri or not. The state government will act after the Supreme Court hears the PIL today, which was filed by an NGO, urging the apex court to cancel the Puri Rath Yatra 2020 celebrations. Rath Yatra 2020 is on June 23. Also Read - Google Pledges $1 Billion For Help Nonprofits, Startups Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Here is a list of where Rath Yatra 2020 will not be observed this year. Also Read - Maharashtra COVID-19: Active Cases Drop 2nd Day in a Row; 3,307 New Cases Today, 114 Deaths in 24 Hours

Also Read - Day After Testing Negative, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Positive For Coronavirus

At present, the COVID tally in the festival-bound state stands at 4,338. Of the total cases, the highest 699 Covid-19 positive cases have been found in Ganjam district, followed by 541 infections in Cuttack, 394 in Khordha, 341 in Jajpur, 222 in Balasore, 188 in Puri,186 in Kendrapada,177 in Bhadrak, 174 in Jagatsinghpur,163 in Gajapati,147 in Balangir,144 in Kandhamal,137 in Sundergarh, 126 in Mayurbhanj, 112 in Nayagarh, 78 in Nuapada, 75 in Keonjhar, 58 in Kalahandi and 52 in Dhenkanal.

Rath Yatra being a crowd-puller, it would be catastrophic to organise the celebrations the same scale they are organised every year, the PIL filed in the Supreme Court said. The occasion is celebrated in many other states as well, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Ahmedabad. No state has taken any decision so far.