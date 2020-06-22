New Delhi: Soon after the Supreme Court allowed the world-famous Rath Yatra to be conducted in a restricted manner, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said his state administration is fully prepared to manage the mega religious event. Also Read - Rath Yatra 2020: Complete Shutdown Announced in Puri From 9 PM Today Till Wednesday 2 PM

Saying that conducting the religious event at this time of corona crisis is extremely challenging, he said three ministers will be in Puri for smooth conduct of the festival.

"Holding Rath Yatra during the times of COVID-19 is extremely challenging. Three ministers will be in Puri for smooth Ratha Yatra," Naveen Patnaik said.

Issuing a statement, Patnaik said that the entire event will be managed in an extremely careful manner.

“We have to be extremely careful during Rath Yatra till Niladri Bije (religious leaders carrying the idol of the Jagannath Temple deity on a procession around the temple). I hope all participants who are part of the Yatra obey the COVID guidelines,” Patnaik added.

However, the chief minister thanked the apex court for the favourable order on Rath Yatra in Odisha.

“I thank the Supreme Court for granting permission to conduct Ratha Yatra. I also thank the Central Government for their cooperation. The Odisha government and Sree Jagannath Temple Administration is fully prepared to hold Rath Yatra,” Patnaik further added.

He further added that there will be discipline and social distancing norms will be followed during the Rath yatra.

“The world will be looking at us. We need to maintain discipline and social distancing and set an example for the world,” Patnaik added.

During the 10-day-lomng festival, no passenger train and private or public buses other than those carrying personnel on government duty/police and vehicles on emergency services shall be allowed to enter Puri district between 9 PM today and 2 PM of June 24.

“Complete shutdown in Puri district from 9 PM today till 2 PM Wednesday has been imposed. District administration has been asked to release an official order regarding the same. People have been requested to not to come to Puri,” Odisha DGP Abhay said.