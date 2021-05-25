Chennai: If you have a ration card, soon your bank account will be credited with Rs 4,000. Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has recently ordered a payout of Rs 2,000, the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 pandemic assistance plan. Those who have received recently obtained their cards would also receive the COVID-19 financial assistance. Also Read - Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, COVID-19 Positive, Hospitalised After Condition Deteriorates

An official release said that the payment, to families covered under the two lakh plus new cards, would be disbursed this month at an estimated cost of Rs 42.99 crore. After taking oath as TN CM, DMK chief Stalin has already ordered disbursal of first instalment in May to 2,07,66,950 rice cardholders at a cost of Rs 4,153.39 crore.

During the election, Stalin had promised that all rice-ration-card holders would be given Rs 4,000 COVID-19 cash assistance on the birth anniversary of his father and late former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Earlier last year, the previous AIADMK government had given Rs 2,500 each to the rice cardholders in the state as a Pongal gift. Apart from Rs 2,500 in cash, the Pongal gift bag also comprised one kg rice, one kg sugar, 20 grams of cashew and raisins each, five grams cardamom and a sugarcane.