New Delhi: After reports surfaced that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel will starve as their monthly ration money allowance (RMA) has not been paid yet, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday issued a clarification, saying the central government has paid the RMA to over 2 lakh CRPF personnel for the month of July.

“On account of the revision of Ration Money Allowance made by MHA on 12.7.2019, Rs 22,144 per head Ration Money (arrears) was paid to around 2 lakh CRPF personnel who are drawing RMA,” the MHA said in a statement.

The MHA said that the CRPF personnel have sufficient funds for their mess. “In this way, CRPF troops have already received an amount Rs 22,144 as Ration Money in July which is equivalent to 6 months RMA (at present rates) and thus they have sufficient funds for messing,” it said further.

The MHA also refuted allegations that the jawans have run out of ration money and called it baseless and preposterous. “Hence, the contention that jawans have run out of ration money is baseless and preposterous and there is no crisis whatsoever. The RMA for September will also be paid shortly. CRPF remains ever committed to the welfare of its jawans,” it said further.

The statement from the MHA came after reports suggested that there is a delay in government sanction of additional funds of Rs 800 crore for the CRPF which prompted it to stop the ration money allowance (RMA) for its troops this month.

Meanwhile, the CRPF denied reports that jawans are running out of ration money due to this reason and said the allowance for September will be paid shortly. In general, the allowance is given to CRPF personnel and non-gazetted officers for their daily meals and is included in their monthly salaries. However, the CRPF clarified that the issue occurred as the RMA for the 3.25 lakh-strong force was revised recently by the government.

The CRPF, according to a communication issued to its formations early this month, had urged the MHA for the grant of ‘reserve funds’ worth Rs 800 crore to pay the revised RMA to its personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)