Dussehra 2022: Dussehra which marks the victory of good (Lord Ram) over evil (Ravana) will be celebrated with great fervour across the country on October 5, Wednesday. In some regions, the celebration–also known as Vijayadashami–marks Goddess Durga's triumph over the Demon Mahishasura. The festival which is observed on the day Dashami Tithi (tenth date) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month is observed in full swing across the country, by burning life-size effigies (filled with firecrackers) of Ravana, his son Meghnad and his brother Kumbhakaran. Take a look at city-wise Ravan Dahan timings below:-

DUSSEHRA 2022: RAVAN DAHAN TIMINGS

Delhi Ravan Dahan Timing

Time of Ravana Dahan – 8 p.m.

Venue of the event- Ramlila Maidan

Lucknow Ravan Dahan Timing

Time of Ravana Dahan – 8 p.m.

Venue of the event- Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan

Ayodhya Ravan Dahan Timing

Time of Ravana Dahan- 5:30 PM

Venue of the event- Lakshman Quila

Kanpur Ravan Dahan Timing

Time of Ravan Dahan- Between 9:00 to 9:30 PM

Venue of the event- Parade Ramlila Ground Kanpur

Patna Ravan Dahan Timing

Time of Ravan Dahan: 4:30 to 5:30

Venue of the event: Kalidas Rangalaya

DUSSEHRA 2022 SHUBH MUHURAT

Vijay Muhurat – 14:05 to 14:53 on 5th Oct

– 14:05 to 14:53 on 5th Oct Dashami Tithi starts – 14:20 on Oct. 4

– 14:20 on Oct. 4 Dashami Tithi ends – 12:00 PM on Oct. 5

– 12:00 PM on Oct. 5 Aparahna Puja time Puja Time– 13.18 to 15:40 on Oct 5

5 BEST PLACES TO WATCH RAVAN DAHAN IN DELHI