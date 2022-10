Gurugram: A major accident was averted on Wednesday during Ravan Dahan celebrations in Haryana’s Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered. As per preliminary reports, some people present in the crowd were injured. No death has been reported so far. Further details are awaited.Also Read - Ravan Dahan Celebrations Affected as Heavy Rains Continue to Lash Kanpur City in UP