Breaking News LIVE Updates October 15, 2021: Welcome to india.com live updates platform for minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places to all latest developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports. On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the seven new defence companies to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami today. According to a release by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Government has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100 per cent government-owned corporate entities, as a measure to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of the country. The Prime Minister will also perform the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys’ Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing today at 11 am. Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended at government-run centres in Mumbai on Friday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.Also Read - 1 Dead, 20 Injured as Speeding Car Runs Over Devotees During Dussehra Procession in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur

Also Read - Durga Puja 2021: Burj Khalifa Pandal in Kolkata Sealed as Mammoth Crowds Trigger COVID Concerns
Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Durga Puja In Stunning Pink Saree With Family | See Pics

Live Updates

  • 6:39 PM IST

    Ravan Dahan begins: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performs ‘Ravan Dahan’ at ‘Lav Kush Ramlila’.

  • 6:16 PM IST

  • 6:04 PM IST

  • 5:56 PM IST

  • 5:53 PM IST

    Ravan Dahan: Ravana Dahan will begin in Delhi at 6 PM, while in Lucknow it will start at 8 PM. This program will be organized in Kanpur between 9 to 9.30 PM.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    Home Minister Amit Shah visit to Cellular Jail in Port Blair: Today, I visited the cell of Sachin Sanyal and garlanded his portrait. It was an emotional moment for a person like me. Perhaps he was the only one among all these freedom fighters who was sent twice to ‘Kala Paani’, Home Minister Amit Shah at Cellular Jail in Port Blair

  • 5:26 PM IST

    Govt of India to immediately raise concerns of Hindu &Sikh communities says President, Indian World Forum: I urge Govt of India to immediately raise concerns of Hindu & Sikh communities living in Afghanistan with their counterparts at highest level. Incumbent regime in Afghanistan should ensure its compliance to UN Charter & well being of minorities living there, Puneet S Chandhok.

  • 5:24 PM IST

    Armed officials forcibly entered Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita: They’ve also simultaneously raided the erstwhile residence and office of MP Narinder Singh Khalsa located adjacent to the gurdwara. Around 20 members of the community are present inside the gurdwara: Puneet Singh Chandhok, President, Indian World Forum.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    Armed officials forcibly entered Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita: Today heavily armed officials claiming to be from Spl Unit of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan forcibly entered Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita at Karte Parwan, Kabul. They intimidated the community at gurdwara & abused sanctity of holy place, says Puneet Singh Chandhok, Pres, Indian World Forum.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh accident: A speeding car mowed down people in Pathalgaon of Jashpur dist during Durga idol immersion. One body brought to the hospital, 16 others hospitalised. 2 of them being referred to other hospitals after x-ray that established fracture: Block Medical Officer James Minj