New Delhi: It’s that time of the year when people come out of their houses, get together and celebrate festivals. Come October-November and the diverse shades of Indian culture and tradition get ready to dazzle. One of the prominent Indian festivals is Dussehra, also known as Durga Puja and Vijayadashami, in different parts of the country. Dussehra marks the end of the Navratri festival and it is a day that celebrates the victory of good (Ram) over evil (Ravana). Every Indian state has its own way of celebrating the festival. From Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Dussehra in India is all about ethnic elegance.Also Read - Sidhu Likely to Continue as Punjab Congress Chief, Says Will Follow What Gandhis Decide
Lucknow
Time of Ravana Dahan – 8 p.m.
Venue of the event- Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan
Height of Ravana – 80 feet, earlier it was 121 feet.
Name of Chief Guest – Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
Name of Dussehra Committee- Ram Leela Committee Aishbagh Also Read - Dry Day In Guwahati: Bars And Liquor Shops To Remain Closed Today
Kanpur
Time of Ravana Dahan – Between nine and half past nine at night
Venue of the event- Parade Ramlila Ground Kanpur
Height of Ravana : 90 feet
Name of Chief Guest- BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri
Name of Dussehra Committee- Shri Ramlila Society Parade Registered
Ayodhya
Time of Ravana Dahan – 5.30 pm
Venue of the event – Lakshman Fort
Name of Dussehra Committee – Ramlila of Ayodhya
Indore
Ravan Dahan Timing – 7:30 PM
Venue of the event- Dussehra Ground
Ravana’s height – 111 feet – always remains the same height
Name of Dussehra Committee- Dussehra Maha Utsav Samiti
Patna
Venue: Kalidas Rangalaya
Ravana slaughter time: 4:30 to 5:30
Height of Ravana- 15 feet
Name of Dussehra Committee: Shree Dussehra Committee Trust
Raipur
Time of Ravana Dahan – Time of Ravana Dahan at 6 o’clock. WRS Colony Raipur.
Venue of the event- WRS Colony, Raipur.
Ravana’s height – 51 feet.
Name of Chief Guest- Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Name of Dussehra Committee- WRS Dussehra Committee.
Amritsar
Time of Ravana Dahan – 7.30 pm
Venue of the event – Ranjit Avenue
Ravana’s height- close to 100 feet
Name of Chief Guest – Former Deputy CM and Akali Dal leaders Sukhbir Badal, Bikram Majithia and Anil Joshi
Name of Dussehra Committee – Amritsar North