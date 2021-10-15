New Delhi: It’s that time of the year when people come out of their houses, get together and celebrate festivals. Come October-November and the diverse shades of Indian culture and tradition get ready to dazzle. One of the prominent Indian festivals is Dussehra, also known as Durga Puja and Vijayadashami, in different parts of the country. Dussehra marks the end of the Navratri festival and it is a day that celebrates the victory of good (Ram) over evil (Ravana). Every Indian state has its own way of celebrating the festival. From Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Dussehra in India is all about ethnic elegance.Also Read - Sidhu Likely to Continue as Punjab Congress Chief, Says Will Follow What Gandhis Decide

Lucknow

Time of Ravana Dahan – 8 p.m.

Venue of the event- Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan

Height of Ravana – 80 feet, earlier it was 121 feet.

Name of Chief Guest – Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Name of Dussehra Committee- Ram Leela Committee Aishbagh Also Read - Dry Day In Guwahati: Bars And Liquor Shops To Remain Closed Today

Kanpur

Time of Ravana Dahan – Between nine and half past nine at night

Venue of the event- Parade Ramlila Ground Kanpur

Height of Ravana : 90 feet

Name of Chief Guest- BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri

Name of Dussehra Committee- Shri Ramlila Society Parade Registered

Ayodhya

Time of Ravana Dahan – 5.30 pm

Venue of the event – Lakshman Fort

Name of Dussehra Committee – Ramlila of Ayodhya

Indore

Ravan Dahan Timing – 7:30 PM

Venue of the event- Dussehra Ground

Ravana’s height – 111 feet – always remains the same height

Name of Dussehra Committee- Dussehra Maha Utsav Samiti

Patna

Venue: Kalidas Rangalaya

Ravana slaughter time: 4:30 to 5:30

Height of Ravana- 15 feet

Name of Dussehra Committee: Shree Dussehra Committee Trust

Raipur

Time of Ravana Dahan – Time of Ravana Dahan at 6 o’clock. WRS Colony Raipur.

Venue of the event- WRS Colony, Raipur.

Ravana’s height – 51 feet.

Name of Chief Guest- Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Name of Dussehra Committee- WRS Dussehra Committee.

Amritsar

Time of Ravana Dahan – 7.30 pm

Venue of the event – Ranjit Avenue

Ravana’s height- close to 100 feet

Name of Chief Guest – Former Deputy CM and Akali Dal leaders Sukhbir Badal, Bikram Majithia and Anil Joshi

Name of Dussehra Committee – Amritsar North