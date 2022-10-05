Dussehra 2022 Latest Update: Ravan effigies were burnt across India as Dussehra festivities came to an end with Ravan Dahan at several places. This year, the Dussehra festivities returned to their usual grandeur after two years of muted celebrations as Covid fears subsided and people came out in their millions to watch the burning of Ravana effigies across the country on Wednesday to mark the victory of good over evil.Also Read - Several Spectators Injured as Ravan Effigy Collapses in Haryana’s Yamunanagar | Watch Video

The celebrations were, however, blighted in Rajasthan’s Ajmer were six people drowned while immersing an idol of Goddess Durga. Huge effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad went up in flames at various grounds across the length and breadth of the country in ceremonies attended by huge crowds unbounded by Covid restrictions of the past two years. Also Read - Ravan Dahan Celebrations Affected as Heavy Rains Continue to Lash Kanpur City in UP

PM Modi celebrates Dussehra in Kullu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who witnessed the Dussehra celebrations in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu, greeted people and said the festival symbolises victory. In a tweet, he wished courage, restraint and positive energy to everyone. Also Read - PM Modi Gave Computers, Jobs To Those Who Had Stones In Their Hands: Amit Shah In Baramulla | Key Takeaways

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Delhi LG VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other political leaders participated in celebrations. Dhankhar said this was his first public programme in Delhi after taking over as the vice president and he felt overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by the people.

Kejriwal attends Dussehra festivities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attended Dussehra festivities at the historical Red Fort ground and wished for India to become the “best and strongest nation in the world”.

He said Ramlila is very important for the people as it connects them to the culture of the country and spreads the message of Lord Rama’s life.

The chief minister also witnessed the burning of the effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and son, Meghnad.

Shinde Camp Vs Uddhav Camp

The Dussehra festivities also witnessed a show of strength by two Shiv Sena factions who organised competing rallies in Mumbai, and launched tirades against each other.

In Rajasthan, the festival celebrated with full traditional fervour after two-year Covid break. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot attended Ravana ‘dahan’ programme in Dussehra ground in his home town Jodhpur. He set the Ravana effigy on fire.

Six people drown In Ajmer

In Ajmer, six people drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater during the immersion of a Goddess Durga idol in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at Nandla village under the Nasirabad Sadar police station where the youths had gone to immerse the idol.

Ravan effigy collapses in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

In Haryana’s Yamunanagar, people had a narrow escape during am event when a burning effigy of Ravana toppled as they were trying to come near it. Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police, Mohit Handa, said some people were trying to go near the effigy but police personnel present there pushed them back.

Asked whether the effigy fell on people, the SP said it did not fall on anyone. “Visually, it may appear that it fell on them but this was not the case,” he said, referring to a video clip of the incident.