New Delhi: A Nigerian and his Indian woman friend have been arrested at the New Delhi railway station on the charge of possessing 10.5 kg amphetamine or 'Ice' valued at Rs 10.5 crore in the international market while they were poised to travel to Bengaluru.

"It is one of the biggest recoveries in the city. The drug was meant to be supplied in Karnataka capital for raves on New Year eve," said Harendra K Singh, DCP, Railways.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the New Delhi Railway Station and Chima Vitalis, 40, and Srimathi, 25, arrested.

A police team was on patrol duty around 8.45 pm on Tuesday when it accosted the accused as they were boarding the Bengaluru Rajdhani Express on platform number 4 to travel to the southern city.

“During checking, small polythene bags containing white crystal material were seized from their bags. The seized contraband was checked and found to be amphetamine,” the officer added.

Their interrogation revealed that Chima arrived in India eight years ago and staying in different states ever since. Four years back, he came in contact with Srimathi during a visit to Erode city in Tamil Nadu.