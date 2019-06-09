New Delhi: An illegal rave party was busted by the Delhi Excise Department yesterday in Chhatarpur, according to a government official.

Following a tip-off, the raid was carried out on Saturday night in coordination with the Delhi police. A large quantity of alcohol and narcotic substances, including cocaine, were seized from the spot.

Delhi: Rave party busted by Police and Excise Department at a farmhouse in Chhattarpur late last night yesterday. Large quantity of drugs and liquor seized. 16 people have been detained. pic.twitter.com/CDab6aqTbv — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

“We have seized over 300 bottles of liquor and around 350 beer bottles from the party’s venue. Liquor meant for sale in Haryana was also being served at the party,” the official said.

According to the official, there were minors as well at the party who were served alcohol and most of the attendees were from Gurugram and Faridabad.

The venue, a big hall, in Chattarpur, belonged to a fashion designing company and was being used for the rave party, the official said.

At least 15 members of the organising team have been held. “They are being questioned and further investigation is underway,” the official said.

(With Inputs from Agencies)