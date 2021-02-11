New Delhi: “Adhere to rules if you want to work in India,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday in Rajya Sabha. Ravi Shankar Prasad’s statement comes in backdrop of the recent row over Twitter where the government has asked the social media giant to remove tweets which it considers “fake” and “anti-India”. “We respect social media a lot, it has empowered common people. Social media has a big role in Digital India programme. However, if social media is misused to spread fake news, violence then action will be taken,” said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Rajya Sabha today.

