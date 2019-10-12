New Delhi: Hours after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the economic condition of the country is sound as three movies earned Rs 120 crore on October 2, Congress came down heavily on the minister, saying people’s future is at stake, but they should all go to watch movies.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate took to Twitter to slam the union minister, saying people are losing jobs, factories are shutting down, growth is dwindling and here the minister is referring to movie collections.

“Reserve my comments on this ill-informed view but this is insensitive. People are losing jobs, factories are shutting down, growth is dwindling and here we are referring to movie collections. People’s future is at stake but may be they should just go watch a movie Sir?,” she said in a tweet.

A number of Twitter users also slammed the union minister for his remark on the economy at a time when the country is going through an economic slowdown.

Earlier in the day, Prasad dismissed concerns about the economic slowdown and said three movies on October 2 collectively earned Rs 120 crore in a day and hence the economy of the country is ‘sound’.

“On October 2, three movies were released. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta had said that the day saw earning of over Rs 120 crore, a record by the three movies. The economy of the country is sound. That is why there is a return of Rs 120 crore in a day,” Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.

“I was the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. I am fond of movies. There has been a huge business of movies,” he added.

Earlier, the government data showed that the economic growth has gone down to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April as compared to 8 per cent in June quarter a year ago. The slowdown in economy is primarily due to a sharp decline in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output.

Calling the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report as ‘false,’ the minister said some people are trying to mislead in a planned fashion.

“That report is false. I gave you 10 relevant data, not one is present in the report. We never said we will give government jobs to everyone. Few people tried to mislead in a planned fashion,” Prasad added.

As per the NSSO report which was made public in May, the unemployment rate at 6.1 per cent for the year 2017-18, the highest in 45 years. As per the report, the unemployment rate among men was 6.2 per cent and women 5.7 per cent.

Another government data released on October 11 stated that not only the automobile sector which is going through a tough phase, the manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors are also going through the same phase as the industrial output has declined by 1.1 per cent in August due to poor performance by these sectors.