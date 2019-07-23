New Delhi: Following two major fires in offices of state-run telephone agencies MTNL and BSNL, Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday ordered a high-level inquiry in relation to fire incidents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister also asserted that BSNL and MTNL need to conduct fresh Fire and Safety audits of each of their buildings/ installations in a time-bound manner.

The order was issued after two major fire outbreaks happened on a single day, one at an MTNL Bandra Telephone Exchange in Mumbai and the other at a BSNL building in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Following those, another minor fire incident was reported in an MTNL building in Kidwai Bhawan, New Delhi.

The cause of the fire is still being established by the Fire and Police departments, as well as the concerned government departments.

A massive blaze had engulfed the third and fourth floor of an MTNL office on the busy S.V. Road in Bandra West, Mumbai. As many as 84 people were trapped on the terrace of the building and all of them were rescued by fire tenders by evening. The Fire Department also used a newly introduced robot to help in the process of evacuation.

However, later on Monday evening, another fire broke out in a four-storey BSNL building in Salt Lake, Kolkata. The fire was doused at around 1:20 AM. Network services disrupted due to the incident were promptly resolved and the situation is being monitored by the CMD level in both organisations.