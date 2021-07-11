New Delhi: While Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar have resigned as Union ministers in the Modi government 2.0 in the recent Cabinet reshuffle, they are likely to be promoted to senior posts in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With assembly elections due in 2022, the former Union ministers may soon receive senior organisational positions in the BJP.Also Read - Modi Cabinet 2.0 Approves Rs 23K cr Package To Tackle COVID-19; Key Decisions after a Day of Major Reshuffle

Sources said the party will likely announce new positions for Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar soon. Also Read - Modi Cabinet Ministers Reshuffle News: New Ministers Take Charge of Portfolios | See Photos, Videos

These leaders may get National General Secretary or Vice President position in the party, sources said.

Also, major responsibilities will be given to them for the upcoming Assembly poll pound states. BJP chief JP Nadda will soon make an announcement regarding the same, sources added.

Nadda on Sunday called for a meeting of National Secretaries at BJP headquarters in the national capital at 3 pm. According to sources, the upcoming Assembly polls strategy is expected to be part of the agenda of the meeting

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among the 12 Union Ministers who had resigned from their posts of Council of Ministers ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on July 7.

(With ANI inputs)