New Delhi: Representatives of a number of Muslim organisations will on Sunday hold a joint march along with Dalits demanding reconstruction of Ravidas temple in Tuglakabad forest area.

“To show solidarity with the Scheduled Caste community on the issue of demolition of Sant Ravidas temple and arrest of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Aazad, the Muslims are organising a silent march to demand rebuilding of the temple and release of Aazad as well as 95 other protesters,” said a release.

The protest will begin at Jamia Hamdard and move towards the site in Tughlaqabad. The joint march is being organised by both Shia and Sunni sects of the Muslim community.

A number of known religious figures, including Maulana Fazlul Manan of Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, will also take part in the protest.

On August 10, the temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on the Supreme Court order. And a petition for rebuilding of the temple was filed by Congress leader Ashok Tanwar. It is pending in the court.

On August 21, a massive protest was held in the national capital and later it turned violent. Dalit group Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 95 others were arrested on the charge of rioting during the protest.