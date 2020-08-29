New Delhi: For Kerala health authorities, Saturday brought good news as a 110-year-old woman tested negative for Covid-19 and was discharged from the state-run Medical College near here. Also Read - Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Religious, Social Programmes Restricted in State Till Sept 30; Weekend Shutdown to be Strictly Implemented

Pathu (110) thus became the oldest Covid patient to recover in the state.

Previously, the state also saw two elderly Covid patients, aged 105 and 103 years, recovering and returning home.

“Pathu had turned Covid positive On August 18 after she contracted the disease from her daughter. She will be under observation at her home now,” the health authorities said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala has crossed the 70,000-mark.