New Delhi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday tested positive for Coronavirus. Informing about his diagnosis on Twitter, he said he would continue to work from isolation.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," the RBI governor said.