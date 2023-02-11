Home

RBI On Toes As Always: Nirmala Sitharaman On Supreme Court’s Observation On Adani Group Row

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Indian regulators are very experienced and they are "on their toes as always" on Adani-Hindenburg row.

Sitharaman made the remark while replying to a question on the observations of the Supreme Court on PILs alleging exploitation of investors.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Indian regulators are very experienced and they are “on their toes as always” while responding to Supreme Court’s observations on the Adani Group crisis. Sitharaman made the remark while replying to a question on the observations of the Supreme Court on public interest litigations (PILs) alleging exploitation of investors and “artificial crashing” of the Adani Group’s stocks

“I will not disclose here what the government will be saying in the court…India’s regulators are very, very experienced and they are experts in their domain. The regulators are seized of this matter and they are on their toes as always, not just now,” Sitharaman told reporters after her customary post-Budget address to the RBI’s board.

Concerned over protecting the interests of Indian investors, the Supreme Court on Friday favoured creating a robust mechanism to regulate the stock market and sought views of the Centre and market regulator SEBI on PILs alleging exploitation of innocent investors and “artificial crashing” of the Adani Group stocks.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to convey to the officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that it was not “planning any witch hunt”.

