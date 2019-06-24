New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to launch a Complaint Management System (CMS) for the bank customers to resolve their grievances and complaints.

According to the sources, the CMS will be able to collect all the complaints registered through e-mail, social media (facebook, twitter) and hard copy of written complaints.

The written complaints will be converted into digital form and then all the complaints will be forwarded to the respective banks and other institutions.

This system will make sure that every complaint is received. The CMS is ready and can be rolled out anytime soon.

The grievances have to be resolved under a limited time period.

The current grievance redressal mechanism is not completely online, which will not be the case with the CMS.

The complainants will also be able to track the status of their complaints online.

Currently, people with grievances about banking services have to lodge complaints at the banking ombudsman office falling in their jurisdiction.

Banking Ombudsman is a quasi-judicial authority functioning under the Banking Ombudsman Scheme, 2006. The authority was created to enable resolution of complaints of customers of banks relating to services rendered by the lenders.

(With Inputs from Brajesh Kumar)