New Delhi: Passengers travelling on Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains can now enjoy a number of facilities such as hotel bookings, taxi services, and baggage pick and drop, thanks to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for bringing such luxurious changes in the trains.

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said in a tweet that Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will soon begin operations.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will soon begin operations, laced with modern amenities like special check-in centres, cushioned seats, entertainment portal and tasty snacking options. pic.twitter.com/EwEgleMds2 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) September 10, 2019

“The IRCTC has come up with so many things. They can provide food of your choice, provide taxi facility from house to the station and station to the house, baggage services like picking up baggage from home to station, entertainment services, provide a wheelchair. They are free to do anything” Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav was quoted as saying by a news agency.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express with state-of-the art technology, swanky interiors, housing modern amenities like special check-in centres, cushioned seats, entertainment portal and tasty snacking, will start operation soon. It is expected to cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in less than seven hours.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express is expected to start operations in December.

This will be the second private train to be run by the IRCTC after taking over the charges of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express.

IRCTC’s Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will begin operations on October 4, and will run on all six days of the week barring Tuesdays. It will give

airline-like facilities to passengers.

Sources said the IRCTC will issue tender to private companies to undertake the services and will pay haulage charges to the Indian Railways to

operate the Tejas Express train.