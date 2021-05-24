New Delhi: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and India’s Panacea Biotec, one of the country’s largest vaccine and pharmaceutical firms, on Monday launched the production of Sputnik V in India. According to the RDIF, India’s Panacea Biotec will produce 100 million doses of the vaccine per year. Also Read - WATCH: Video of Shajapur ADM Slapping Shopkeeper Over Violation of COVID-19 Restriction Goes Viral

The first batch made by the Indian manufacturer will be shipped to Gamaleya, the Moscow institute which developed the vaccine, for quality controls, RDIF's statement read. Full-scale production is expected to begin this summer, RDIF added. Panacea Biotec plans to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V annually, RDIF said in April.