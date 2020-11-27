New Delhi: Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Indian pharma firm Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India, RDIF said in a statement. Also Read - Sputnik V Vaccine 95% Effective, Says Russia; Single Dose to Cost Less Than $10 For Global Markets

The companies intend to start the production of Sputnik V in the beginning of 2021, RDIF added.

Currently, Phase III clinical trials are approved and are ongoing in Belarus, the UAE, Venezuela and other countries. Phase II-III trials are taking place in India, RDIF said.

(With PTI inputs)