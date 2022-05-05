New Delhi: You can now reach Bhavnagar in Gujarat from Maharashtra’s Pune in an hour and 15 minutes with SpiceJet starting direct flight between the two cities. SpiceJet had earlier announced flights connecting Bhavnagar in Gujarat with Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra.Also Read - Another Durgapur-Bound SpiceJet Flight Faces Snag, Returns To Chennai After Technical Glitch

The SpiceJet flight from Bhavnagar-The Bhavnagar-Pune flight will operate under the Central government’s UDAN scheme, it mentioned. SpiceJet had reportedly deployed its Q400 aircraft for the flights between Bhavnagar and Pune.

In a statement, the airline said it will also start additional flights on the Ahmedabad-Pune route.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports and to keep airfares affordable.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight accident that left 17 people injured, two of them seriously, is reportedly under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The episode has been classified as an “accident” as it has left serious injuries on passengers and crew members, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Mumbai-Durgapur flight of Spicejet ran into severe turbulence during its descent phase, causing injuries to 14 passengers and three cabin crew members.

After the accident, India’s aviation regulator DGCA has started an inspection of the entire SpiceJet fleet of 91 planes.