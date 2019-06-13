New Delhi: In the first meeting of the council of ministers since the re-election of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set rules and gave instructions to the council of ministers on Wednesday.

Emphasizing on the importance of punctuality, the Prime Minister told his cabinet to reach office on time, latest by 9:30 AM, a few minutes prior to discussing the latest developments in the ministry with the officials.

He also said that working from home should be avoided and ministers need to come to the office on a regular basis.

Modi also brought forth the five-year agenda which every ministry is required to formulate with an impactful decision taken within the first 100 days of the new government.

In the meeting, Modi also asked to hand-hold new incumbents. As an attempt to enhance productivity, Modi also asked the cabinet ministers to share important files with the state ministers.

Moreover, suggesting that there is not much difference between a minister and an MP, he said that the council members should keep their respective party MPs and the general public on the loop regarding important developments as well as start meeting parliamentarians from their respective states.

The Prime Minister also requested his council members not to make plans of outside visit during the course of the 40-day Parliament session.

The Parliament session of the Modi 2.0 government will begin next week and the state ministers will have a key role to play in handling parliamentary questions that are tabled on the floor of the House.

With PTI inputs