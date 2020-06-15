New Delhi: Amid strain in India-Nepal ties over the Nepal Parliament passing a Constitution Amendment Bill, including three key Indian territories in its map, government sources in Delhi on Monday said that India had reached out to Nepal just before the bill was passed in the lower house, but Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli still went ahead with the bill. Also Read - Nepal 'Unanimous' in Passage of Controversial Map Bill Amid Eager Calls For Dialogue

Speaking to news agency ANI, government sources said, "India always responded positively on talks with Nepal and reached out recently, just before they passed the amendment bill in lower house. Virtual talks and Foreign Secretary visits were offered, but PM Oli went ahead. Surprising why he didn't tell his citizens about India's offer."

Further stating that Nepal had created a 'difficult situation', sources added that it was up to the Nepal government to build and positive and conducive environment for talks.

Nepal has created a difficult situation, now it is up to their government to build a positive and conducive environment for talks: Sources https://t.co/SNzzslV6Jg — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Notably, the Nepal Parliament on Saturday passed a Constitution Amendment Bill, including the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura-all of which are in the Indian state of Uttarakhand-on its updated political map. It was fast-tracked to the upper house on Sunday.

Reacting to the passage of the bill, India had said that the ‘artificial enlargement of claims is untenable‘.

On the recent incident of firing on Nepal-India border in Bihar’s Sitamrahi, in which the Armed Police Force of Nepal opened fire at a group of Indian nationals, killing one and injuring three, sources said, “India has taken up the matter with Nepal’s Home Ministry in Kathmandu and their mission in Delhi. A formal response from Nepal is awaited. After strong intervention by the Indian mission in Nepal, they released the India national on 13th June.”

On PM Oli blaming India for the spread of coronavirus cases in Nepal, sources called the claim ‘false and distorted’, adding that once a person crosses the border, it’s the responsibility of the respective government to take care of quarantine and follow up.

“The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Nepal is due to inadequate testing,” sources remarked.