New Delhi: Rashtriya Swaysevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title suit case.

“This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion. This should not be seen as a win or loss. We also welcome everyone’s efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society”, Bhagwat said soon after the 5-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave the disputed site to Ram Janmabhhomi Nyas. The bench also comprised justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, S Abdul Nazeer, Ashok Bhushan.

Yoga guru Ramdev also welcomed the decision and said that a grand Ram temple will be built. “Decision to allot alternate land to Muslim side is welcome, I believe Hindu brothers should help in the construction of the Masjid as well”, Ramdev stated.

The court, in an unanimous judgement also asked the Narendra Modi-led government to give an alternate land to the Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the title suit, to build a mosque. The five-member bench directed the Centre to form within three months a trust which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

“There is evidence that Ram Chabutra, Sita Rasoi was worshipped by the Hindus before the British came. Evidence in the records shows that Hindus were in the possession of outer court of the disputed land”, the court said.

It also noted that titles can’t be decided on faith and belief but on the claims. “Historical accounts indicate the belief of Hindus that Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram”, the SC observed.