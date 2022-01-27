New Delhi: The Tata Group Thursday officially took over Air India from the government. In a statement, the government said Tata Group paid Rs 2,700 crore cash and took over Rs 15,300 crore of the airline’s debt as part of the deal. Last year, the government sold Air India to the Talace Private Limited – a subsidiary of the Tata Group’s holding company – for Rs 18,000 crore in a competitive bidding process.Also Read - Budget 2022: Who Introduced Gift Tax and What Is Gift Tax all About? Explained

"The Air India strategic disinvestment transaction has been completed today with Government receiving a consideration of Rs 2,700 crore from the Strategic Partner (M/s Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of M/s Tata Sons Pvt Ltd), retaining debt of Rs 15,300 crore in Air India and AIXL and transferring shares of Air India (100% shares of Air India and its subsidiary AIXL and 50% shares of AISATS) to the Strategic Partner," the government said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said,"We are totally delighted to have Air india back at the Tata group."