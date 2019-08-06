New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday hit out at his party leaders who stand in support of the Centre’s decision to abrogate some provisions of Article 370 saying,”I am not concerned about those who don’t know the history of J&K or Congress.”

Notably, the Congress party appeared divided on the BJP-led government’s decision to revoke Article 370. Differing from the party’s stand on the 7-decade old debate, several Congress party leaders like Janardan Dwivedi, Milind Deora, Deepender Hooda, Aditi Singh supported the Centre’s decision.

Following an internal conflict, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had responded to the party leaders who conflicted Congress’ stance. He said, “Jin logon ko J&K ki history ya Congress ki history pata nahi unse mujhe koi lena dena nahi hai. Wo pehle J&K aur Congress ki history padh lein, phir Congress mein rahein (I am not concerned about those who don’t know the history of Jammu and Kashmir or Congress. They must first read the history of J&K and Congress, and only then remain in Congress).”

On Monday, Congress’ chief whip in Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigned from the party, calling its stand on the Article 370 “against the mood and emotions of the nation”. Besides Kalita, senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi also extended support to Modi government saying a “historical mistake” has been corrected.

“It is a very old issue. After Independence, many freedom fighters did not want Article 370 to remain. I had my political training under Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, who was against this Article. Personally, this is an issue of a matter of satisfaction for the nation. This historical mistake that happened at the time of independence has been rectified today, even though late, and is welcomed,” Dwivedi had said.

Later he clarified that his opinion was personal and not that of his party.

Earlier on Monday, Ghulam Nabi Azad had strongly opposed the abrogation of Article 370 during the debate and said, “It will be a black spot on India’s history when the day this legislation is passed.”