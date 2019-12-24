New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asserted that he is ready for any kind of scrutiny and have nothing to hide. The Aam Aadmi Party chief made the remarks while responding to a journalist who claimed that with Delhi Assembly elections round the corner, pressure has been mounted on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate a fresh probe against the AAP government.

“We welcome any kind of scrutiny. We have nothing to hide. CAG has already appreciated our work after its audit. CBI has given us clean chit on multiple occasions. Any new investigations are welcome. People who are in public life should always be ready for any scrutiny,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

We welcome any kind of scrutiny. We have nothing to hide. CAG has already appreciated our work after its audit. CBI has given us clean chit on multiple occasions. Any new investigations are welcome. People who r in public life shud always be ready for any scrutiny. https://t.co/Cov70vKXO9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2019

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also responded to the journalist’s tweet, stating,”So let’s wait – the news is that the BJP is now planning to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party through the CBI, fearing defeat in the elections. Every child in Delhi is saying this (AAP) government has done a lot of work. So which all achievements of the AAP is going to be scrutinized by the CBI”, Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

तो इंतज़ार करते है- ख़बर है कि चुनाव में हार के डर से बौखलाई बीजेपी अब सीबीआई के ज़रिए आम आदमी पार्टी को हराने की साज़िश रच रही है.

दिल्ली में बच्चा बच्चा बोल रहा है – इस सरकार ने काम ख़ूब किया है. किस किस काम के पीछे सीबीआई लगाओगे. https://t.co/CnWuD2vbbw — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2019

Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Delhi, it has faced slew of raids by CBI, ED and Delhi Police.