Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday addressed a press conference over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in the state. Speaking to the reporters, CM Channi said his government will conduct an inquiry, if there were any security lapses during PM Modi's visit. "There was no danger to the prime minister," he said.

"The farmers have been agitating peacefully for the last one year. I'm not going to lathi-charge at farmers. We spoke to farmers the whole last night after which they ended their agitation. Today, suddenly some agitators gathered in Ferozepur district," Channi added.

Expressing regret after PM Modi cancelled his Punjab visit, Channi said, "We had asked them (PMO) to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions & protests. We had no information of his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sudden route change. There was no security lapse during the PM visit."

He further informed that he had to receive the PM at Bathinda today but those who had to accompany him were tested COVID positive. Hence, he did not go to receive the PM as he was in close contact with some who tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on PM Modi’s security breach in Punjab. Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and wrote, “The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.”

“Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done,” the Home Minister added.